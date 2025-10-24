Teenager accused of Blackfoot murder arrested in Pocatello - East Idaho News

UPDATE

Bobby G. Jackson has been found and was taken into custody in Pocatello around 2:30 a.m. Police say there is no further danger to the public.

Additional details about his arrest were not provided.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police say Jackson was last spotted around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 91 and Riverton Road. It is unclear if he is traveling on foot or in a vehicle.

“Bobby Jackson is considered extremely dangerous and possibly armed. If you see this individual, do not approach him. Immediately contact law enforcement by calling 911,” the release says.

Those who may have seen Jackson earlier Thursday are asked to contact the Bingham County Emergency Communication Center at (208) 785-1234.

Police are urging residents in the area to lock their doors and remain vigilant.

EastIdahoNews.com will post additional information as it is released.