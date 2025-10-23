The Drawbridge, a new family-friendly shuffleboard bar, aims to bring good food and fun to eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A new business hopes to bring together shuffleboard, good food and fun times.

The Drawbridge is holding a grand opening celebration on Friday, Oct. 24, next to Idaho Dive Pirates inside the castle-looking building on the west side of Idaho Falls, where Puerto Vallarta previously operated.

The Drawbridge is located next to Idaho Dive Pirates at 340 West Anderson in Idaho Falls. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

“The Drawbridge is a shuffleboard bar that’s a family-friendly environment where you can enjoy a meal and have a good time,” says co-owner Timothy Wright.

The business has a pool table, some video games and four large shuffleboards that are connected to tablets and large monitors. Co-owner Eric Ivie was first introduced to the modern shuffleboards while visiting a business in Houston with his wife and friends.

“We planned to stay for an hour, but ended up staying for four,” Ivie explains. “Every table has six or seven games you can play. It’s not like traditional shuffleboard where you just pass it back and forth. It’s really immersive gameplay that tracks your puck as you’re playing and tracks the scores. It’s all digital and interactive. It’s really easy to get lost in the game.”

The Drawbridge has a pool table, four shuffleboard tables and some video games. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Bartop tables are attached to the sides of each shuffleboard for players and spectators to eat and drink during games.

The Drawbridge serves chicken wings, French fries, Gouda macaroni and cheese bites, tator tots, and fried calzones stuffed with toppings called “pucks,” made by Lucy’s New York Style Pizzeria. Alcohol and soft drinks are also available.

“We have a variety of fries, special rubs and seasonings of your choice – sweet, spicy and more,” Wright says. “You can eat while you play and have a good time.”

The Drawbridge is open from 4-10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday. The cost is $10 per player for a one-hour session. Businesses and families can book the facility for holiday, birthday or other parties. You can learn more on The Drawbridge Facebook page here.