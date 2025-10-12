The greatest form of charity is withholding judgment - East Idaho News

Jean B. Bingham’s profound statement, “The greatest form of charity may be to withhold judgment,” reminds us that compassion is not only expressed through what we give, but also through what we choose to restrain.

Charity, in its highest form, is love—pure, patient, and understanding.

When we resist the urge to judge others, we create space for empathy and grace to flourish. Every person carries unseen struggles, and by withholding judgment, we extend the Savior’s kind of love—the kind that sees beyond appearances and embraces the heart.

In a world quick to criticize, choosing to withhold judgment becomes an act of quiet courage. It is not about ignoring truth or condoning wrong, but about humbly acknowledging that we do not always see the full picture.

The Savior’s ministry was filled with moments where He offered mercy instead of condemnation—lifting the woman taken in adultery, dining with sinners, and inviting all to come unto Him.

When we follow His example, we reflect divine love that heals and unites rather than divides.

Spiritually, withholding judgment allows our hearts to be refined by humility. It softens our perspectives and aligns us with the Savior’s perfect patience.

Find more Sunday Blessings here.

When we practice this form of charity, we learn to look at others through the lens of eternity—seeing not who they are in a single moment, but who they are becoming.

As we cultivate this spiritual charity, we draw closer to Christ and help create a gentler, holier world—one where love triumphs over criticism and understanding replaces assumption.

This message is courtesy of Sunday Blessings; heard weekly on Sundays from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Classy 97, Classy 97 Lite, and Sunny 97. For inspirational music and messages of hope 24/7, we invite you to tune you HD radio to 97.3 HD3 and download the Sunny 97 app in your app store to take it everywhere you go. Just search ‘Sunny Idaho’ and install the free app to listen today!