The sacred price of love: Embracing tears with compassion - East Idaho News

“Tears are alright. They are the price we pay for love, care, and compassion in this world.”

These profound words from Jeffrey R. Holland remind us that our tears are not signs of weakness but sacred symbols of our humanity.

Every tear shed for another person—whether from sorrow, empathy, or joy — is proof that we have loved deeply.

To feel so strongly that it moves us to tears is to participate in the divine nature of Christlike compassion. In a world often pushing for strength and stoicism, this quote reminds us that real strength lies in our ability to feel, to connect, and to care enough to cry.

Spiritual growth often comes through tender moments when our hearts break open.

The Savior Himself wept—at Lazarus’s tomb, over Jerusalem, and in the Garden of Gethsemane—showing us that tears are a natural expression of godly love. They cleanse the soul and soften the heart, preparing it for healing, humility, and greater empathy. When we allow ourselves to feel deeply, we open the door for divine comfort, for it is in our moments of honest emotion that heaven feels closest.

Let us not be ashamed of our tears, but rather see them as quiet prayers spoken from the heart. They connect us to one another and to God, reminding us that love always comes at a cost—but it is a cost worth paying. For every tear that falls in compassion, there grows a seed of understanding, patience, and grace.

Through tears, we learn that to truly love is to be vulnerable, and in that vulnerability, we find the purest reflection of God’s love within ourselves.

