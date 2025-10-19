Utah mother charged with 'torturing' 2 young children - East Idaho News

SANDY, Utah (KSL.com) — A Murray, Utah mother who police say inflicted years of abuse on her two young children is facing multiple criminal charges.

Elizabeth Rose Conlin, 42, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with child torture and aggravated child abuse, first-degree felonies; obstruction of justice and aggravated child abuse, second-degree felonies; two counts of witness tampering, a third-degree felony; plus tampering with evidence and child abuse, class A misdemeanors.

An 11-year-old boy told Sandy police that Elizabeth Conlin and “her ex” hurt him and his 8-year-old sister “a lot,” according to charging documents. Prosecutors say the “ex” is Kalon Ray Colvin, 42, of Sandy, who was charged in September with aggravated child abuse, a second-degree felony.

But it wasn’t until Conlin was arrested in July for an unrelated crime that the children “felt safe to come forward with the history of abuse that they’ve endured for many years,” the charging documents state.

The boy “recalled a time when Conlin ‘spanked him approximately 40 times’ and spanked (his sister) about ’10 times’ with a red belt,” the charges state. “(He) said Conlin told him to make up a story about him falling to explain his injuries to his back and butt.”

The boy described other “painful” spankings, including a time Conlin used a wooden spoon because he didn’t do his chores, according to the charges, in addition to a time Conlin “continuously hit him with a belt” on the neck, legs and face.

The young boy said Conlin, at times, instructed him to blame Colvin for the abuse, according to prosecutors.

Other incidents of abuse, according to the charges, include:

“Conlin would make him stand in the corner for ‘eight hours’ or ‘the whole day.'”

When the boy said he didn’t like soccer, “Colvin would still make him run 300 laps.” He recalled one time when Conlin “would not let him come inside the house until he finished running 300 laps,” and she would “sit in the house and watch him run to ensure that he could not take a break.”

He was not allowed to get a jacket while running at night.

The girl also told police that Conlin would use multiple belts to hit both her and her brother, the charges say.

Prosecutors note in the charges that Conlin “has an extensive violent criminal history, including stalking, aggravated assault, protective order violations, domestic violence in the presence of children, assault and property damage” and is currently being held in the Salt Lake County Jail without bail on charges from another case.