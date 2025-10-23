WATCH: 2025 Idaho Falls Mayoral Candidate Forum - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Three candidates who hope to become the next Idaho Falls mayor are debating in the EastIdahoNews.com studio on Thursday evening.

Candidates Lisa Burtenshaw, Jeff Alldridge, and Christian Ashcraft will have the opportunity to explain their platforms and answer questions from EastIdahoNews.com users.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. and will be live-streamed on EastIdahoNews.com, the East Idaho News YouTube channel and the East Idaho News Facebook page.

