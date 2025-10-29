WATCH: 2025 Pocatello Mayoral Candidate Forum - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Five of seven candidates hoping to become Pocatello’s next mayor will discuss their priorities for the city live Wednesday evening in the EastIdahoNews.com studio.

Mark Dahlquist, Greg Cates, Steve Brown, Alana Leonhardy, and Cara Sierra “Idaho Law/Idaho Lorax” are expected to participate in a moderated forum, discussing city issues and their vision for Pocatello’s future.

Candidates in the Pocatello mayor race for 2025. | Courtesy photos

The event will begin at 5 p.m. and will be live-streamed on EastIdahoNews.com, the East Idaho News YouTube channel and the East Idaho News Facebook page.

EastIdahoNews.com’s Nate Eaton will moderate the forum, asking a variety of questions, including many submitted by users.

Read more about the candidates at the links below.

