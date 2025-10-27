Who is at risk for stroke? - East Idaho News

Have a medical-related question you've always wanted answered? The doctors at Mountain View Hospital and Idaho Falls Community Hospital are here to help! Email your "Ask the Doctor" questions to news@eastidahonews.com and they might end up in our weekly column.

October 29 is World Stroke Day, a time to raise awareness about stroke prevention.

Understanding risk factors can help people make simple lifestyle changes and reduce their chance of having a stroke. We hope you’ll take a moment to learn ways you can increase your chances of staying healthy.

Strokes are the fifth leading cause of death in the United States and the number one cause of long-term disability. Every year, nearly 795,000 people will suffer a stroke.

While strokes can happen to anyone at any age, some people are at higher risk.

Your risk of having a stroke increases as you get older, especially after age 65.

Compared to Caucasians, African Americans and Hispanics are also more likely to experience a stroke in their lifetime. Women are also more likely to have a stroke than men. Your risk also increases if you have a close relative who has had a stroke.

While individuals cannot control any of those risk factors, there are many other steps people can take to reduce their chance of having a stroke. In fact, doctors believe 80% of strokes are preventable.

High blood pressure is the number one cause of strokes. Making sure you get your blood pressure checked regularly can reduce your risk. If you have high blood pressure, do not ignore it. Speak with your doctor about medication you can take or lifestyle adjustments you can make, such as exercising regularly and reducing your intake of salt or highly processed foods.

Maintaining a healthy weight goes a long way in helping prevent stroke. Being overweight increases your chance of high cholesterol, diabetes and high blood pressure – all of which increase your chance of stroke. If you are worried about your weight, make sure to talk to your doctor. They can help you determine if there is a reason to be concerned and help you develop a plan to lose weight if necessary.

Not smoking, avoiding excessive alcohol consumption and exercising regularly go a long way when it comes to stroke prevention. Smoking raises blood pressure and reduces oxygen in the blood. Unfortunately, the more you smoke, the higher your risk of having a stroke. The good news is quitting smoking can immediately reduce your risk.

After five to ten years of not smoking, risk levels can be almost the same as someone who has never smoked in their life.

Please share this information on risk factors and help us reduce strokes in our community.

After spending more than 30 years in nursing, Anna has made it her mission to educate and empower stroke survivors and their caregivers.