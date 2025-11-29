A Secret Santa gives family the chance to finally honor their deceased father - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

Shirley has spent more than a decade quietly carrying the weight of heartbreak and responsibility. When her daughter, Madi, was a teenager, Shirley’s husband, Brant, suddenly became ill.

After countless trips to Salt Lake City for treatment, the family learned he had leukemia. Brant fought fiercely to stay with the people he loved most, but after a devastating blood infection and complications from treatment, he passed away on Oct. 2, 2013, at just 48 years old.

He left behind a devoted wife and four children – and Shirley stepped into a role no one is ever prepared for.

To keep her family afloat, Shirley worked multiple jobs at a time, sometimes three at once. She made sure her children had food, stability, and love, even when she was running on empty herself. Known for her selflessness, she continued to serve others, showing up with kindness again and again, even while carrying her own quiet grief.

Madi, now 24, recently chose to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Before leaving, she shared one heartfelt goal: when she returned, she wanted to save enough money to finally place a headstone on her father’s grave. For eleven years, the family has longed for that small but meaningful piece of closure—something they simply haven’t been able to afford.

A Secret Santa heard about Shirley’s years of sacrifice, her unwavering strength, and Madi’s tender wish. He asked the East Idaho News elves to go surprise her. Check out the video in the player above!