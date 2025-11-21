A Secret Santa interrupts storytime with a heartwarming surprise for beloved librarian - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

Naomi is a longtime library worker cherished by families across the community. She has spent the past year juggling demanding responsibilities at home and work. Her husband, John, suffered a stroke last year, leaving Naomi as the primary provider for their family, which also includes an adult daughter. Despite the pressure, coworkers say Naomi continues to put everyone else first.

Well known for her energetic and imaginative story times, Naomi has “hundreds of little friends” who adore her. Parents and colleagues alike describe her as someone who gives generously of her time, energy, and heart.

Behind the scenes, however, Naomi has faced mounting hardships. Her aging car breaks down frequently, straining the family’s finances and making it difficult to perform her job, which often requires transporting books across town. For months, she has relied on public transportation — an arrangement that forces her to be dropped off in Idaho Falls city limits and walk the remaining distance to the Ammon Branch library. Still, coworkers say she never complains and always arrives with a smile.

Secret Santa heard about Naomi and asked the East Idaho News elves to surprise her with an early Christmas gift. We showed up during story time – check out the video in the player above!