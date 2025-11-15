A Secret Santa surprise for a mom who lost her husband this year and now has a teenager battling cancer - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

Alma, a devoted mother in Idaho Falls, has faced a year no one should have to endure

In February, she and her family lost her sister-in-law, Jill, to cancer. Just a month later, her husband Ervin passed away from colon cancer at the age of 46. Less than a week afterward, the family mourned Ervin’s father. Since then, Alma has shouldered the responsibility of being both mother and father to her children while navigating her own grief.

This fall brought another devastating blow: her 17-year-old son was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare and aggressive bone cancer. His treatment requires frequent trips to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, where Alma spends days at a time supporting him through chemotherapy and appointments. She also continues to care for her adult son, Max, who has high-functioning autism and relies on her daily.

Despite these challenges, Alma continues to work full-time and faces each day with remarkable strength, humility, and love. Her resilience and dedication have not gone unnoticed.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Alma a visit with some early Christmas gifts. Check out the video in the player above.