A Secret Santa surprises devoted mom whose young son faces life-threatening heart challenges - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

Alejandra is known for her kindness, strength, and unwavering love for her 4-year-old son — a little boy who has faced more medical battles than most adults ever will.

Her son was born in August 2021 with a congenital heart defect so severe that he had to be flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City just minutes after birth. Since then, he has endured multiple surgeries and countless hospital stays, facing one complication after another.

Last Christmas, Alejandra and her son spent the holidays at Primary Children’s battling a rare complication called plastic bronchitis. This year, their journey took them all the way to Boston to discuss the possibility of a heart replacement. Now, they’re preparing to travel to Pennsylvania, where a specialist will attempt to repair leaks in his system — a necessary step before his future heart transplant.

Despite the constant uncertainty and the emotional toll of being far from home, Alejandra never complains. Friends say she radiates gratitude and positivity, focusing only on her son’s smile and the small moments of joy between hospital visits.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Alejandra a visit and surprise her with an early Christmas present. Watch in the video player above.