After heartbreaking losses, mother of premature baby surprised with Secret Santa gift at hospital - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

Anna and Jacob of Blackfoot have endured heartbreak most parents can hardly imagine. After years of infertility and the devastating loss of multiple children, the couple learned in February they were expecting again.

Their son, Logan, arrived far too early — born at just 22 weeks and one day, weighing only 572 grams — but he continues to fight for his life in the NICU.

Every day, Anna and Jacob make the hour-long round trip from Blackfoot to Idaho Falls to be by his side.

Despite their struggles, the Ames family is known for their kindness and willingness to help others. Their strength and compassion caught the attention of Secret Santa, who wanted to do something special for them this Christmas season.

The East Idaho News elves recently surprised the couple at the hospital. Check it out in the video player above!