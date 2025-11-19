After life-altering injury, speech pathologist gets heartfelt surprise from a Secret Santa - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

Brooke, an outdoor enthusiast and former hydrologist, built her life around skiing, hiking and biking in the places she loved most. But in 2017, her world changed when she sustained a paralyzing spinal cord injury while biking with her two young children, then ages 5 and 7. She suffered a severe fracture at T6 and has been paralyzed from the chest down ever since.

Following the accident, Brooke spent months in rehabilitation learning to manage basic daily tasks and continues to deal with significant nerve pain.

Despite the challenges, friends and family say she has faced her new reality with remarkable resilience and positivity.

Determined not to let her injury define her, Brooke moved back to Idaho Falls to be closer to family and returned to graduate school. She now works as a speech pathologist for a local school district, helping children overcome speech challenges and find their voices.

Those who know her say she embodies perseverance, humor and kindness — even as she navigates daily obstacles many people never have to think about.

That unwavering spirit caught the attention of our Secret Santa, who asked the East Idaho News elves to go surprise Brooke with an early Christmas gift. Check out the video in the player above!