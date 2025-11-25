After years without a furnace, man gets warm surprise from a Secret Santa - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

Kurt, a hardworking senior citizen and longtime arborist, has faced a series of challenges in recent years. His wife died after a lengthy battle with cancer, and since her passing, he has worked whenever his health and the weather allow. A recent back injury, however, left him unable to take on jobs.

Despite his struggles, Kurt has continued helping others however he can. Known for his skill with trees and sprinkler systems, he often prioritizes customer service over his own comfort. Earlier this year, when he was too sick to winterize a customer’s sprinkler system, he still sent detailed instructions so the work could be done correctly.

Kurt had been trying unsuccessfully to secure assistance to replace an aging furnace that stopped working — leaving him without heat last winter and possibly the winter before.

Now, everything is changing thanks to a Secret Santa. Check out the video in the player above.