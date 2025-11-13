Alpine Jewelers in Rexburg changes name, ownership after 17 years - East Idaho News

REXBURG – A longtime jewelry store in Rexburg is under new ownership.

Alpine Jewelers, which has operated at 7 West Main Street since 2008, is now Noble Jewelers. The name change went into effect on Nov. 1, though new signs won’t be installed until next week.

Scott and Hollie Noble, who own Noble Jewelers, were co-founders of Alpine Jewelers decades ago. In a conversation with EastIdahoNews.com, they declined to go into detail about the reason for the name change, but they did say the Alpine Jewelers location in Ammon will continue under that name as they move forward with their brand in Rexburg.

“Our two stores are now moving forward under separate names as both co-founding families take on new adventures,” Hollie says, noting that they’re partners in another store in Twin Falls.

The Twin Falls store will soon become McKay Jewelers.

Scott says the amount of inventory in Rexburg will increase.

Ring with LED lighting available at Noble Jewelers in Rexburg | Courtesy Hollie Noble

With the large percentage of college students at Brigham Young University-Idaho, the Nobles say there’s already plenty of customers and they look forward to serving more.

“We’re so grateful for your support over the years and can’t wait to continue to serve all your jewelry needs as Noble Jewelers of Rexburg,” says Hollie.

The store will have its grand opening on Dec. 4 to 6. It’s partnering with Circle of Love down the street to give away a wedding dress valued at $1,200. Other prizes will be available as well.

The Nobles partnered with the Panter family in 1999 for the opening of Alpine Jewelers. The original location was inside the Grand Teton Mall in Idaho Falls. Today, it’s a standalone store at 2789 South 25th East in Ammon.

Scott Noble in 1991 | Courtesy Hollie Noble

Scott got his start in the jewelry business 42 years ago in Twin Falls. He was in college at the time and needed a job. Although it wasn’t a career path he intended to pursue then, he’s stuck with it, and it’s been enjoyable for him.

“It’s a great business. You get to help a lot of people at a very happy time in their life,” Scott says. “We help customers find a piece of jewelry that isn’t just for (their special occasion). It lasts, and every time they look at it, it reminds them of that special memory.”

The Nobles have no plans to expand. They took over the Rexburg store because they wanted to slow down a little, and they say focusing on one store full time allows them to do that.

“We’ve done the growth, done the expansion, and by focusing on one store, we’re going to be able to enjoy life a little bit more,” he says. “Even though we’ve been here for the last 17 years, we haven’t really worked in the store, and we’re just excited to be here.”

Noble Jewelers is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.