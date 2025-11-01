Aquatics Center to close temporarily for maintenance - East Idaho News

JACKSON, Wyoming — The Teton County/Jackson Community Recreation Center will temporarily close its Aquatics Center and Prospector’s Gym on Nov. 11, for boiler system repairs.

The maintenance is necessary to ensure safe and comfortable water temperatures and to maintain facility standards.

All pool activities, swim lessons, aquatic fitness programs, and open gym hours will be paused during the closure. The Aquatics Center is expected to reopen on Nov. 12, pending completion of the work.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate the community’s patience as we work to restore full operations,” said Community Recreation Center Superintendent Cody Daigle.

Updates will be posted on the Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department website and social media platforms.

For more information, contact Daigle at cdaigle@tetoncountywy.gov or 307-732-8567.