Arena-rock tribute band Hairball set to bring high-voltage show to Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Arena-rock tribute sensation Hairball is coming to Idaho Falls next spring, bringing its explosive, larger-than-life show to the Mountain America Center on Saturday, April 4.

Known for delivering what fans describe as “12 concerts in one night,” Hairball is famous for its full-costume tributes, blazing light displays, pyrotechnics, smoke effects and high-energy performances that recreate some of rock’s most legendary acts. The band promises a night packed with spot-on homages to icons like Van Halen, KISS, Mötley Crüe, Queen, Journey, Def Leppard, Aerosmith and more.

Tickets start at $41.80 plus fees and are on sale through Ticketmaster.

The lineup features vocalists Dave Moody, Patrick Stone and Kris Vox leading a two-hour rock spectacle backed by bassist Brian HBK, drummer Billy Thommes and guitarist Michael “Happy” Schneider. Together, they deliver the signature riffs, soaring vocals and theatrical flair that have turned Hairball into a touring juggernaut, performing nearly 130 shows in 2025 alone.

Over the years, Hairball has shared the stage with rock legends including Alice Cooper, Gene Simmons, Dee Snider, Vince Neil, Rob Zombie and Joan Jett. They’ve also performed for major events, including a 2013 appearance at the Minnesota Vikings–Pittsburgh Steelers game in London and the Vikings’ 2024 New Year’s Eve halftime show.

Hairball’s Idaho Falls stop is part of its 2026 tour, and organizers say fans can expect a full-throttle, arena-rock spectacle unlike anything else on the tribute circuit.