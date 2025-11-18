Ashton lights up the season with all-day Spirit of Christmas celebration - East Idaho News

ASHTON — Christmas cheer is ready to sweep through Ashton as the community gears up for its annual Spirit of Christmas celebration on Saturday, December 6.

Organized by the Spirit of Christmas Committee and supported by local businesses Five 11 Main, Dan’s Plumbing & Heating and Reynolds Electric & Pumps, the full-day celebration promises festive fun from morning to night, featuring a variety of activities.

The festivities kick off with a craft fair at North Fremont High School, where visitors can browse a variety of handmade gifts, local artwork, baked treats, and much more.

Live music will enhance the festive atmosphere, and the NFHS National Honor Society will host a raffle to benefit the Rexburg Family Crisis Center. Santa is scheduled to make a special visit to the high school in the afternoon, offering families a perfect photo opportunity and a dose of holiday magic.

As evening settles in, the celebration moves downtown. Pocket Park will come to life during the annual lighting ceremony, followed by a community caroling event. Then Main Street will shine as the much-loved Light Parade rolls through town, showcasing decorated floats, tractors, SUVS and other twinkling displays.

Free hot cocoa will be available to warm hands and hearts. Organizers encourage early sign-ups for those hoping to participate as craft vendors, parade entrants, Pocket Park decorators or art contest contributors.

“These are community traditions that we’re continuing to build on to bring joy to the community,” said Committee member and parade chair Shealyn Vernon. “We’re getting more participants and sponsors every year, and it’s exciting to see the tradition grow.”

BACH Humbug at Warm River Studio

Adding to the day’s festivities, Warm River Studio at 612 Main Street will host BACH Humbug! — a cozy indoor performance that blends classical elegance with Christmas cheer. Violinist Richard Ferguson of the Idaho Falls and Bozeman Symphonies will return with a talented ensemble, including violinist Jenni Warner, violist Marta Smith and cellist Christine Hutchings.

The performance begins at 3 p.m., with doors opening at 2:30 and complimentary refreshments offered. Audiences can expect works by Bach, Vivaldi and Kreisler, along with traditional holiday carols. The timing perfectly bridges Ashton’s afternoon and evening events, and concertgoers can even enjoy a warm, front-row view of the Light Parade through the studio’s windows afterward.

“If you attended the ensemble’s October concert, which was a sell out, you already know not only the high level of musicianship, but Richard’s charming and witty storytelling,” said studio owner Ellen Lynch. “This holiday concert promises another round of fine entertainment.”

Tickets are $20 per person, $30 per couple, and $25 at the door, if available. The previous concert sold out, so early purchase is recommended here or by calling (208) 390-9088. All proceeds go directly to the musicians.