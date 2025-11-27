Ben Borsik, the owner of Carstens' Bakery, answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world.

Carstens’ Bakery is an iconic part of eastern Idaho history. It’s been on Cliff Street since 1968 and was run by Willi Carsten until he passed away in 2022.

Willi’s grandson, Ben Borsik, took over the bakery and has been running it ever since.

Because it’s Thanksgiving, we thought we’d take a look back at my interview with Ben from a few years ago. He agreed to answer my questions and showed me how he makes his delicious sugar cookies.

Here’s what I asked him:

How long has Carstens’ Bakery been in Idaho Falls and how did it get started?

What is your most popular item?

How many pies do you sell at Thanksgiving time?

How early do you have to get up to make all the baked goods?

What is something you’ve learned as a baker?

What is your favorite thing to eat?

What advice do you have for someone who wants to open a small business?

