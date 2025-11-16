Calm within the storm - East Idaho News

Life often feels like a storm — full of unpredictable winds, crashing waves, and moments when control seems just out of reach. The quote, “You can’t calm the storm, so stop trying. What you can do is calm yourself. The storm will pass,” reminds us that peace doesn’t come from mastering every challenge, but from mastering our response to it. So often, we exhaust ourselves trying to fix what’s beyond our reach, forgetting that our real strength lies not in changing the weather, but in anchoring our spirit. When we focus on stillness rather than struggle, we rediscover the quiet assurance that this, too, shall pass.

Spiritually, this idea speaks to surrender — not as defeat, but as deep trust. Faith invites us to let go of our need for control and instead place our confidence in divine timing. Whether you call it God, the universe, or simply the rhythm of life, there is wisdom in allowing events to unfold while tending to our inner world. By breathing deeply, praying, meditating, or grounding ourselves in gratitude, we can find a sacred calm that no chaos can shake. That calm becomes our shelter until the storm loses its strength.

And when the storm finally does pass — as all storms eventually do — we often find that we’ve grown stronger, softer, and wiser. The rain may have washed away our comfort, but it also nourished the roots of our resilience. The next time life’s winds rise, remember that your peace is not at the mercy of the weather. You carry it within you. Calm yourself, trust the process, and know that every storm, no matter how fierce, is temporary.

—

This message is courtesy of Sunday Blessings; heard weekly on Sundays from 5am to 5pm on Classy 97, Classy 97 Lite, and Sunny 97. For inspirational music and messages of hope 24/7, we invite you to tune you HD radio to 97.3 HD3 and download the Sunny 97 app in your app store to take it everywhere you go. Just search ‘Sunny Idaho’ and install the free app to listen today!