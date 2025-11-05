Challenger unseats Chubbuck mayor; incumbent council member maintains position - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — A challenger has unseated the mayor of Chubbuck.

By the end of the night, former Public Works Director Rodney Burch received 1,511 votes, bringing him to 55% of the vote. Mayor Kevin England got 45% of the vote with 1,212 votes.

“We had a good race. There was a lot of good ideas talked about. I think this was the kind of campaign that it should be. It was a close race, but I’ve been replaced and the people have spoken, and that’s okay,” England said. “That’s what our democracy is about and our elections are about.”

EastIdahoNews.com was not able to reach Burch for a comment on the results. We will update this story to reflect his comments once we’ve reached him.

In the race for Seat 4 of the Chubbuck City Council, incumbent Norman Reece came out with 60% of the vote, securing another term. His opponent, Mandy Peace, received 40% of the vote with 1,063 votes to Reece’s 1,590.

Voter turnout in Bannock County grew this year compared to the last odd numbered election year, in 2023. That year, EastIdahoNews.com reported that voter turnout came out to 29.4%. According to the Bannock County Elections office, voter turnout came out to 39%.

England was first elected as mayor in 2013, completing three terms.

Burch and Reece’s terms both begin in January.