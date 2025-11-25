Challis man charged with lewd conduct and child sexual abuse - East Idaho News

CHALLIS — A 49-year-old man has been charged after a juvenile victim reported that he allegedly made her touch his genitals. The same day, a woman also reported the man allegedly abused her when she was younger.

Ryan Sean Devine of Challis was charged with two felony counts of lewd conduct with a minor child and one felony count of child sexual abuse.

On Nov. 4, court records say deputies were investigating a report of lewd conduct with a five-year-old girl. The girl said he forced her to touch him after unbuckling his pants.

The documents indicate that Devine was also groping the girl at the time. Deputies believe it happened during the first week of October.

The woman, 26, later told deputies Devine abused her when she was around 8.

Court documents say that Devine groped her, but a relative found them.

The deputy spoke with the victim’s relative, who reported that she asked the victim whether Devine had groped her. When the victim said yes, she asked whether it was the first time.

The documents do not indicate whether the relative spoke with Devine about the first incident.

The victim told the deputy that for the next several years, the incidents became more “touchy-feely.” She reported that Devine would wake her up and touch her inappropriately.

The victim said that by the time she was 14 to 15 years old, Devine would sexually assault her.

Devine is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 15. If found guilty, he faces up to life in prison.

Though Devine has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.