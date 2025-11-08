College of Eastern Idaho celebrates first POST Academy graduation - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the College of Eastern Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS — College of Eastern Idaho celebrated a major milestone this week with the graduation of its first-ever Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Patrol Academy.

The momentous occasion marked the culmination of an intensive 18-week program designed to prepare new officers for careers in law enforcement and the beginning of five new careers in agencies across eastern Idaho.

All five graduates of the inaugural academy have already secured employment with regional law enforcement agencies. Spencer Anderson and Karlie Van Orden have joined the Idaho Falls Police Department as officers. James Bagley and Kylie Hansen are now officers with the St. Anthony Police Department, and Jacob Miller has been hired as a deputy with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

“This academy graduation is the culmination of two years of hard work by a lot of dedicated people,” said Trevor Elordi, Vice President of Workforce Training & Operations at CEI. “I’m grateful we’ve been able to bring the program to CEI, and I’m especially thankful for the support from our local law enforcement agencies and the trust they’ve placed in our team to train their recruits.”

CEI became an accredited POST provider in March 2025, certified by the Idaho POST Council to offer law enforcement certification for both Adult Detention Officers and Patrol Officers. Prior to this, new police recruits in eastern Idaho were required to travel to POST academies in Pocatello or Meridian to complete their state-mandated training and certification. The launch of CEI’s program now provides a local, accessible option that meets both regional and statewide training standards—emphasizing scenario-based instruction, officer safety, and a strong connection to the communities recruits will serve.

Academy instructors bring decades of experience from agencies including the LAPD, California Highway Patrol, and FBI. The program is housed within CEI’s Workforce Training & Continuing Education Division.

For more information on CEI’s POST Academy and future training opportunities, visit https://www.cei.edu/program/post-basic-training-academies.