Community invited to celebrate Thanksgiving at the tabernacle - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Teton River Arts & Commerce.

REXBURG – The traditional Thanksgiving Morning Celebration in the historic Rexburg Tabernacle will again be presented at 10 a.m. Thanksgiving Day to family, friends and community members who have come to know that this is the place to begin the Thanksgiving holiday.

A community choir, which is the central focus of the program, has been rehearsing for weeks under the direction of Steve Dresen and Dr. Stephen Thomas. The music offers songs of the season, songs of hope, of devotion and gratitude.

Emily Miller will give a message appropriate to the occasion and explain the long 45-year tradition of this program for those attending.

In addition to the choral selections, other music of the hour-long program will be a vocal solo from David Olsen; a teacher-student piano-organ duet by James Clark and Kobin Harris; a piano solo from Dr. Thomas and Isaac Ballif offering a solo on his contra-bass.

Anna Bjornn, producer of this annual celebration, says this is a long-standing event to find friends who are visiting in town for the holiday, neighbors you haven’t seen for a while, and family who attend to take time to give thanks.

“Come and be nourished before the main meal”, Bjornn says.

Those participating in this Thanksgiving Morning celebration are grateful to the City of Rexburg, the long-time sponsor of the program, and to Stone’s Town and Country Toyota for their sponsorship and support.