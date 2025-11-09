Community members invited to participate in fundraiser that benefits local families in need this Christmas - East Idaho News

AMMON — The annual “Adopt-A-Family” fundraiser put on by the Hillcrest High School student council is back to help local families this holiday season.

Carson Smith, Hillcrest’s student body president, said the money raised from the fundraiser goes to help provide Christmas for families in need who have students attending Hillcrest or its feeder schools. Last year the student council raised around $30,000 and their goal this year is to collect $50,000.

“It’s so cool to see the impact we make and meeting all the different people who aren’t as fortunate and helping them, it’s so heartwarming,” Smith said.

He mentioned they are expecting to help around 45 families this year. The parents of the families fill out forms that ask what their biggest needs are, what their kids favorite things are, what sizes they are and what they are wanting for Christmas.

“We have gotten bikes for kids and basketballs, tons of stuff,” Smith said. “We try to give them all of their needs and at least one of their wants.”

If local businesses or community members would like to adopt a family, contact Katie Davis at davisk@d93mail.com. Businesses that are interested can also talk to her about making a donation, or donations can be made by clicking here.

The “Adopt-A-Family” flyer. | Courtesy photo

On Dec. 13, the “Adopt-A-Family” event will take place at Hillcrest. All of the families who’ve been involved in the fundraiser are invited to attend. Smith said there will be donuts, hot chocolate and Santa will be there too.

As part of the event, there will also be hygiene products available for families to grab items they may need.

“We spend all of November and December getting hygiene items donated because those are super expensive,” Smith explained. “At the event, we have one of the classrooms we put all of the hygiene products in and we give them (to the families). We say, ‘You can go take whatever you need.'”

Members of the student council will be at the Broulim’s in Ammon, 2730 East Sunnyside Road, on Nov. 11, 18, 25 and Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. They’ll be there collecting monetary donations. A hygiene drive will take place at Broulim’s on Nov. 22 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Smith encourages community members to help those in need this Christmas by participating in the student council’s fundraiser.

“It’s a really good deed to do,” Smith said. “It truly makes the holidays so much more meaningful and better.”

The Hillcrest High School student council members from year’s past wrapping presents for the “Adopt-A-Family” fundraiser.| Courtesy Photo