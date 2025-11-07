Coroner identifies two fishermen who drowned at Henrys Lake - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK — Two men who died on a fishing trip on Henrys Lake have been identified.

Fremont County Coroner Brenda Dye identified the men as James Morley, 55, from Carey, and Stephen Marx, 64, from Idaho Falls. Dye says the cause of death for both men was determined to be drowning.

A search for the two fishermen began Sunday after they failed to return home as expected earlier in the evening, according to Fremont County Search and Rescue Commander Brett Mackert. An empty fishing boat was found on shore, but there was no sign of the two men.

The bodies of the men were found Monday around 5:30 p.m. near the center of the lake in about 13-15 feet of water, according to Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Cody Gudmunson. The water temperature of Henrys Lake is 37 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, and the overnight air temperature was around freezing.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the search by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County Ambulance and Air Idaho Rescue.