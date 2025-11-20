 COURTROOM INSIDER | Chilling new details on Michael Vaughan & the horrific murder of Claudia Lucero - East Idaho News
Courtroom Insider

COURTROOM INSIDER | Chilling new details on Michael Vaughan & the horrific murder of Claudia Lucero

Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” newly unsealed court documents shed new light on the disappearance and presumed murder of Michael Vaughan. The details are incredibly disturbing.

Nate Eaton breaks down the new developments…plus, Justin Lum from Fox 10 Phoenix talks about the horrific murder of Claudia Lucero. He’s spent nearly a year working on a project about her death and will share what he’s learned.

Watch in the video player above.

