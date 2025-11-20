COURTROOM INSIDER | Chilling new details on Michael Vaughan & the horrific murder of Claudia Lucero - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | Chilling new details on Michael Vaughan & the horrific murder of Claudia LuceroPublished at
Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” newly unsealed court documents shed new light on the disappearance and presumed murder of Michael Vaughan. The details are incredibly disturbing.
Nate Eaton breaks down the new developments…plus, Justin Lum from Fox 10 Phoenix talks about the horrific murder of Claudia Lucero. He’s spent nearly a year working on a project about her death and will share what he’s learned.
Watch in the video player above.
Courtroom Insider is sponsored by Newspapers.com, your ultimate destination for exploring the mysteries of the past. Whether you're interested in famous crimes or long-forgotten cases, Newspapers.com gives you a front-row seat to more than 300 years of true crime. Uncover eyewitness accounts, crime scene photos, news reports, and more in 28,000 easy-to-search historical newspapers from across the U.S. and beyond.