COURTROOM INSIDER: Arizona Judge Justin Beresky in his first-ever interview - East Idaho News

 COURTROOM INSIDER: Arizona Judge Justin Beresky in his first-ever interview
COURTROOM INSIDER

COURTROOM INSIDER: Arizona Judge Justin Beresky in his first-ever interview

Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” an exclusive conversation with Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Justin Beresky. It’s the first time he’s ever given a media interview and he opens up about his childhood in Idaho, going to law school, why he became an attorney and his journey to becoming a judge.

