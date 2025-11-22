COURTROOM INSIDER | He vanished without a trace. Where is Jared McColloch? - East Idaho News

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” 33-year-old Jared McColloch vanishes while on a last-minute road trip from Louisiana to Illinois. His truck is found out of gas, the ignition on and the battery dead with both doors open and his two dogs waiting faithfully for Jared to return.

It’s been two years since Jared disappeared and tonight his mom, Tammie Reppond, joins Nate Eaton to talk about the case.

Follow the latest developments on the Finding Jared McColloch Facebook page here.

