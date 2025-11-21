COURTROOM INSIDER | The murder of Travis Alexander and the Jodi Arias 'Obsessed' documentary - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | The murder of Travis Alexander and the Jodi Arias ‘Obsessed’ documentaryPublished at
Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” a new documentary takes a closer look at the murder of Travis Alexander.
Briana Whitney from AZ Family has spent nearly a year investigating the Jodi Arias case and she joins Nate Eaton to talk all about it.
Watch in the video player above.
You can view “Obsessed: Unraveling Jodi Arias” here.
Courtroom Insider is sponsored by Newspapers.com, your ultimate destination for exploring the mysteries of the past. Whether you're interested in famous crimes or long-forgotten cases, Newspapers.com gives you a front-row seat to more than 300 years of true crime. Uncover eyewitness accounts, crime scene photos, news reports, and more in 28,000 easy-to-search historical newspapers from across the U.S. and beyond.