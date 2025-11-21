 COURTROOM INSIDER | The murder of Travis Alexander and the Jodi Arias 'Obsessed' documentary - East Idaho News
Courtroom Insider

COURTROOM INSIDER | The murder of Travis Alexander and the Jodi Arias ‘Obsessed’ documentary

  Published at
EastIdahoNews.com Staff

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” a new documentary takes a closer look at the murder of Travis Alexander.

Briana Whitney from AZ Family has spent nearly a year investigating the Jodi Arias case and she joins Nate Eaton to talk all about it.

Watch in the video player above.

You can view “Obsessed: Unraveling Jodi Arias” here.

