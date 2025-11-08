Creamy ice cream, cookie bowls, thick shakes and more. Stella’s scoops it up in Idaho Falls. - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — If you’ve been searching for your next sweet obsession, look no further than Stella’s Ice Cream.

Owners James and Mary Peterson opened their shop last month and Stella’s has already become a local favorite thanks to its rich, handcrafted flavors and a tasting experience unlike any other.

At Stella’s, you won’t find flavor labels on the display case. Instead, customers are invited to chat with the scoopers and sample their way through the lineup to discover their favorites.

“We like people to find what they really love,” James Peterson said. “It’s all about the experience.”

From the coffee-flavored All Nighter to the kid-approved Cookie Monster, every bite is smooth, flavorful, and made fresh right inside the shop.

Stella’s Ice Cream offers a variety of flavors and customers are encouraged to sample each of them. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

Mary Peterson is the mastermind behind the ice cream itself — and yes, she makes all of it from scratch.

Stella’s also bakes its cookies and brownies in-house daily, offering options like cookie bowls, brownie sandwiches, and even gluten-free waffle cones that taste just like the regular ones.

There are also options for dairy-free visitors, who can enjoy eight flavorful options.

“One of the things my wife likes to say is that the ingredients we use in our ice cream, you can all pronounce,” James Peterson said. “We use as many local and natural ingredients as we can to deliver a really good flavor in the ice cream, so you won’t have all those strange things you see on the back of the boxes.”

James and Mary Peterson own Stella’s Ice Cream in Idaho Falls. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

The shop also serves shakes and floats, including the popular Brookie Shake, which blends brownie and cookie flavors into one thick, creamy masterpiece topped with whipped cream.

To keep things exciting, Stella’s rolls out new flavors every week and is about to launch their holiday lineup.

You can find Stella’s near the new McDonald’s the corner of Ammon Road and Lincoln Road in Idaho Falls. You can follow the store here on Facebook.