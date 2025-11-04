Decadent Butterfinger cake - the easiest poke cake you'll ever make - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

This Butterfinger cake is the easiest poke cake you’ll ever make. Featuring a chocolate cake base and topped with caramel topping, Butterfinger candy, and Cool Whip, it’s the definition of a deliciously decadent dessert. Ingredients 1 box Devil’s Food Cake Mix

1 bottle caramel topping

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1 large tub Cool Whip

1 Butterfinger bar Instructions Prepare the cake according to package directions. Immediately after removing the cake from the oven, poke several holes all over the top with a fork.

Mix sweetened condensed milk and caramel together and pour it over the hot cake. Make sure to spread it over the entire cake. Chill well.

After the cake has chilled completely, spread the Cool Whip over the top and sprinkle the crushed Butterfinger bar on top of the whipped topping.

Southern Plate is passionate about bringing you high-quality recipes that will take you back to being in Grandma's kitchen and will be family favorites for years to come. You can find thousands of delicious recipes, from side dishes to desserts, here!

SUBMIT A CORRECTION