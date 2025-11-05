Deliciously easy 3-ingredient Ritz cracker chicken - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

This deliciously easy Ritz cracker chicken recipe is a favorite in our house. I mean, what’s not to love about tender chicken breast with a crunchy Ritz cracker coating, right? You can make it lickety-split in the oven and it has only three ingredients! Ingredients 1 cup regular sour cream

1 sleeve crushed Ritz crackers

3-4 chicken breasts Instructions Crush crackers and pour them into a shallow bowl. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray and set it aside. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place sour cream in a shallow bowl or plate. Pat chicken dry with a paper towel and roll in the sour cream mixture. You’ll be surprised at how well it coats! Roll each chicken breast in the cracker crumbs. Place on the prepared baking sheet and put them in the oven. Bake for 30 minutes, flip, and bake for 20-30 minutes more or until golden brown.

