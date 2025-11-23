Dentist office hosting toy drive for children in need; donors can win a year of free dental work - East Idaho News

Photos of last year’s 1,000 Smiles Project toy drive. | Courtesy William Craig Stout.

REXBURG — A local dentist’s office is planning to create 1,000 smiles this holiday season with its toy drive to help needy families for Christmas.

Family First Dental, located at 286 East Moody Road, Suite F, in Rexburg, has been hosting its 1,000 Smiles Project, a toy drive, since its grand opening in August.

William Craig Stout, dentist and founder of Family First Dental, told EastIdahoNews.com the inspiration for the toy drive was from his prior practice in Tri-Cities, Washington, where, in 2019, they held a similar drive.

The goal of the drive is to raise as many toys as possible, and five donors have a chance to win a year of free dentistry. The winners can also choose to give the free year of dentistry to someone else.

“As people come in, they donate a gift, you get to create a smile. We enter them into a drawing (and we) create a smile for the people. We give the gifts to the children in need. We’re going to create smiles,” Stout said.

Stout said the prize is up to $5,000 in dental care, but excludes any cosmetic work.

“The whole idea with the 1000 Smiles Project is to create smiles. That’s our mission statement of our dental practices, to create smiles,” Stout said.

Stout said that First Smile Dentistry has partnered with a local charity and that the donated toys will be given to local children. According to a news release from Family First Dental, children will have the opportunity to pick out their toy for the holidays.

Born and raised in Blackfoot, Stout said coming back to Idaho has been like coming back home. This toy drive is a way that his practice can give back to the community and be a positive force as well.

“The 1000 smile project is so much bigger than just Family First Dental. This is about a community taking care of those that need it, and really trying to create smiles in our community,” Stout said.

The toy drive will start on Nov. 24 and last until Dec. 19. Toys must be brand new and unwrapped. Each individual can get up to 10 entries for the giveaway.

To learn more about the 1,000 Smiles Project or Family First Dental, visit FamilyFirstDentist.com.