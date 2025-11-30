Doctor killed in crash remembered as kind, loving man who helped patients and saved lives - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A beloved OBGYN is being remembered as a kind man who saved lives, helped new parents and loved working with his patients.

Steven Adams, 46, died in a Bonneville County car crash on Thanksgiving Day. He was a doctor with OB/GYN Associates of Idaho Falls who grew up in Shelley, served a church mission in Canada and earn an undergraduate degree from Idaho State University.

“We are so deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved Dr. Adams. Our hearts are so heavy at this time, but we are working to continue to accomplish the vision that Dr. Adams had for our practice. The outpouring of love for him has been so deeply touching,” his practice posted in a statement on social media.

Adams was married and the father of five children.

Hundreds of comments and memories about Adams have been posted on the EastIdahoNews.com Facebook page since Friday. Many patients shared photos of Adams holding their newborn babies or visiting with their children at follow-up appointments.

“This man delivered both my sons, we loved him as if he were family. We are heartbroken,” Matt VanSteenkiste wrote. “I remember crying in the hospital room as the wife reached 39 hours of labor and decisions had to be made. He gave me a hug, calmed me down, and assured that everything was gonna be ok. He saved my wife and son’s life that day. We love you Dr. Adams! Fly high.”

Dr. Steven Adams holds Bree Fullmer’s baby. | Courtesy Bree Fullmer

Abby Johnson shared a photo of her son and wrote, “He saved my life and my son’s life when his twin sister died at 32 weeks. Because of his experience, I was able to carry my son for 3 more weeks to keep him cooking just a little longer. My body was failing me, and I had my neurological team, the NICU team, the regular nurses, and Dr. Adams. Because of him, our family is complete with our sweet bubba.”

One woman shared that she never left an appointment “feeling like you weren’t heard or taken care of by him.” Another said she was nervous about getting a hysterectomy, but Adams “reassured me, as I freak out about surgeries, that I was going to be ok and everything was going to be fine.”

“This was the best doctor I’ve ever met. He promised he would help me and my husband. He was the only doctor who truly cared, understood what I was feeling, and took the time to explain how to help. I’m incredibly heartbroken. Praying for his family,” Hailey Beaman wrote.

OB/GYN Associates of Idaho Falls says its two physician assistants will continue to see patients and are reaching out to other physicians “who are willingly helping us continue our path forward…We will be reaching out to our patients as soon as we can. We thank you again for your love, and patience, and continued support while we do so.”

A viewing for Adams will be held Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the Shelley South Stake Center. His funeral will be on Tuesday at 11 a.m. and he will be buried in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery.