Easy, tasty sausage and sweet potato sheet pan dinner - East Idaho News

This sausage and sweet potato sheet pan dinner makes life easier and tastier! Throw everything on one pan, pop it in the oven, and boom—dinner’s served with minimal fuss and hardly any cleanup. Ingredients 6 tbsp olive oil extra virgin

1 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp chili powder

3/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

3 medium sweet potatoes cut into 2-inch cubes

14 oz polish sausage sliced

1 broccoli crown cut into florets

1 large red onion chopped into large chunks Instructions Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Prepare baking sheet with non-stick spray. In a measuring cup or bowl, whisk the olive oil, garlic powder, cumin, paprika, chili powder, salt, and pepper. Add the sweet potatoes to another bowl and add half of the oil mixture. Toss to coat and spread on a prepped baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes. While baking, add the sliced sausage, broccoli, and onion, to the same bowl and toss with the remaining oil. When the sweet potatoes are done, spread the remaining ingredients onto the baking sheet. Bake for another 15 minutes, until broccoli is at preferred roasted color. Remove from oven and serve. Optional: garnish with fresh cut parsley.

