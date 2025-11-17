Show us your holiday lights in the Battle of the Bulbs contest - East Idaho News

You’ve worked hard decorating your house for Christmas. Now you’re missing one thing — having people know about it!

From now until Dec. 13 at noon, you can nominate your house in eastern Idaho for the Battle of the Bulbs contest, sponsored by Teton Auto Group and East Idaho News.

Entries will be on a map of the best Christmas light displays in town, which you can get at Teton Toyota at 2252 West Sunnyside Road from Dec. 15 through 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. as part of Teton Auto Group’s Nights of Lights. You can also get free hot chocolate, coffee, Great Harvest cookies and light viewing glasses there, so don’t miss it! It’s the perfect way to start your annual holiday tradition of Christmas light viewing with loved ones! Click here for more details on Nights of Light.

Other stuff to know about the contest:

You can only nominate a house you own or reside in, so your neighbors will have to nominate themselves!

The contest goes from Pocatello to Rexburg. Entries outside that area will be disqualified. Sorry.

People can vote for the most festive house starting on Dec. 15, and voting ends on Dec. 21 at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be announced on Dec. 22.

The grand prize is $3,000 in gift cards: $1,000 to Outback Landscaping, $1,000 to Strong Shed and $1,000 to Home Depot! The second and third place winners will get gift cards of lesser amounts.

What are you waiting for? Dazzle us with your holiday spirit!

Entry form

Click here to enter the contest