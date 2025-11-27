Falling gas prices enable turkey day trips - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE – Better set out a few more plates for your Thanksgiving guests. According to AAA, nearly 82 million Americans are traveling this holiday weekend, including 478,000 Idahoans. And gas prices are making it easier on everyone’s budget to do so.

The average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.27, which is three cents cheaper than a week ago and 13 cents less than a month ago, but 16 cents more than a year ago.

The national average currently sits at $3.04, which is five cents less than a week ago, a penny less than a month ago, and about three cents less than a year ago. Idaho again ranks eighth in the country for the most expensive fuel, with California leading the way at $4.58 and Oklahoma at the bottom of the list at $2.49 per gallon.

Here’s a seven-year comparison of Idaho and U.S. average gas prices on Thanksgiving Day:

“With another 1.6 million additional travelers this year, it’s going to be packed at times, whether you’re making your way through airport security or just making a road trip,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Get an early jump on your chosen travel day if you can.”

This year, the Thanksgiving holiday travel period runs from Tuesday, November 25 through Monday, December 1 – the busiest holiday travel window this year. While new records are expected for every mode of travel, nearly 90% of people will be going by car.

Crude oil dynamics

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is currently trading around $58 per barrel, which is more than $10 per barrel less than a year ago. If crude oil prices remain low, gas prices will continue to drop in the coming weeks.

AAA – protecting travelers at the roadside

AAA anticipates responding to more than 600,000 requests for emergency road service nationwide, including 1,000 in the Gem State. Preventive maintenance can help drivers avoid roadside mishaps; have a trusted mechanic complete a pre-trip inspection to resolve any issues before you go.

“Pack protein snacks and water, and make sure your emergency kit is good to go,” Conde said. “Check traffic and weather conditions before you leave, and stay up to date on the latest flight information by downloading and accepting notifications from the airline’s mobile app.”