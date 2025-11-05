Family seeks justice and community support as investigation into Jonas Diaz’s death continues - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The family of 19-year-old Jonas Dario Diaz is grieving and seeking answers after the sudden death of the young man they describe as a “bright spirit whose life was cut short far too soon.”

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office continue to investigate after Diaz’s body was discovered under suspicious circumstances the morning of Nov. 1 on private property in Inkom.

RELATED: Suspicious death of 19-year-old man in Bannock County

His grandfather, Ronald Diaz, told EastIdahoNews.com that the family is trusting authorities to uncover the truth.

“As a family, we’re seeking justice and entrusting the authorities to uncover the truth about our loved one’s passing,” Ronald said. “We urge everyone to refrain from spreading unsubstantiated rumors on social media, as they can cause harm. Instead, we encourage those with genuine information or witnesses to come forward and cooperate with the investigation.”

Anyone with information, no matter how minor it may seem, is urged to contact Sgt. Justin Cannon at the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 236-6512 or (208) 236-7111.

As the family awaits answers, they are also asking for the community’s help during this difficult time. Ronald has created a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.

“The expenses for funeral services, burial, transportation, and gathering loved ones have proven far greater than we could afford on our own,” Ronald said. “We wish to honor him with dignity and respect, providing a service that reflects how much he was cherished, and offering his friends and family a chance to say goodbye.

“Unfortunately, these costs include the funeral home, casket, memorial ceremony, and the necessary documents and arrangements that must be made in such a short window.”

Jonas’s aunt, Samantha Diaz, remembers her nephew saying, “Jonas was someone who said hi to every auntie, uncle, family member in the room. He shared such a special bond with each of his siblings. His nickname was Donuts since he was a child. He loved being goofy and making everyone around him laugh. He loved taking drives up in the mountains and always had his music blaring.”

“His passing has been so difficult because he was still so young and full of adventure and a lot of energy. A very special soul who deserved so much more than the world gave him. Really, all we ask for are prayers, love, and support,” Samantha concluded.

Donations to the Jonas Diaz GoFundMe can be made here: Support Jonas Diaz’s Funeral Costs

The investigation into the sudden death of Jonas Dario Diaz is ongoing as his family prepares to lay him to rest. | Courtesy photo

Jonas’s obituary

Born: Aug. 9, 2006 – Died: Nov. 1, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that we share the unexpected passing of Jonas Dario Diaz, age 19, of Pocatello, Idaho. Jonas left this world far too soon, but his light and love will forever remain in the hearts of everyone who knew him.

Born and raised in Pocatello and Fort Hall Indian Reservation, Idaho, Jonas had a way of making people feel cared for and loved. He had a heart that reached out to everyone — always there to listen, to make someone laugh, or to lend a hand when it was needed most. His humor, kindness, and genuine care for others left a mark that can never be forgotten.

Jonas is survived by his parents, Mother – Talia Diaz; Father – Chris Edgeman; Step Fathers – Jeremy Barclay and Jade Chapman; Paternal Grandparents – Ronald Diaz (Pamela Stone); Maternal Grandparents – Deceased Mother Terrie Gonzalez (Rudy Gonzales); and brothers Matthew Chase Witt, Teran Gabriel Diaz (Alisha Rodriguez), and James Kyle Mark Ross (Dakine Soltero); numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles who will forever cherish his memory and the joy he brought into their lives.

Though his time here was short, Jonas filled it with love, laughter, and connection — qualities that will live on through the people he touched. His spirit continues to shine in every memory, every smile, and every heart he helped heal.

Services

Viewing:

Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 — 5 PM to 7 PM

Cornelison Funeral Home

431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello, ID 83201

Traditional Teepee Viewing:

Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 — 10:00 AM to Sunset

Ronald & Pamela Diaz Residence

123 South Treaty Highway, Fort Hall, ID 83203

Sunrise Ceremony: