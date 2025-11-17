Former child actor with local ties reflects on film career, says it wasn't life he wanted - East Idaho News

Stewart Petersen has no regrets living out of the spotlight.

The 64-year-old Cokeville, Wyoming man was cast as Billy Coleman in the 1974 film, “Where the Red Fern Grows.” He was only 13 at the time and went on to appear in half a dozen family-friendly films over the next six years. He left the film industry for good at that point.

In an interview with Rett Nelson on “It’s Worth Mentioning,” the former child actor says it was never his desire or intention to get into the film business, and it’s only through a family connection that he had the opportunity in the first place.

In this episode, Petersen shares how the opportunity came to him and his memories of working on “Red Fern” and other film projects. He also discusses his faith, unique ties to eastern Idaho and what he’s up to now.

If you’ve ever wondered what happened to Petersen, this is an episode you don’t want to miss.

Watch previous episodes here.