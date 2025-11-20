Grandparents of teen with severe special needs get heartfelt surprise from a Secret Santa - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

Blaine and Kim once imagined spending their retirement on the open road, selling everything and traveling the country in an RV. But when their grandchildren needed foster care — and ultimately a permanent home — the couple put those plans aside without hesitation. They chose to become parents again.

Today, they are raising three boys, including Titan, a 13-year-old whose bright eyes and joyful spirit stand out to everyone who meets him. Titan has spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy, a condition that affects his entire body. He cannot sit up, hold his head, eat, or speak independently, and he relies on an eye-gaze AAC device to communicate.

His medical needs require frequent trips to Boise, Twin Falls, and Salt Lake City, along with weekly therapy appointments. At home, Titan still lacks much of the specialized equipment he needs for safe positioning and daily care.

Despite the intensive demands of caring for Titan around the clock, Blaine and Kim work hard to ensure his brothers — a high school junior and a first grader — still have opportunities, experiences, and a childhood full of normal moments. Those who know the couple say their hearts are nothing short of gold.

Their quiet dedication caught the attention of our Secret Santa. He asked us to go pay them a visit with an early Christmas gift. Watch in the video player above!