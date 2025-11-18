'He's a coward': 70-year-old sentenced to 20 years for murder and dismemberment of missing man - East Idaho News

CHALLIS — A 70-year-old man who was involved in the brutal killing and dismemberment of a Custer County man has been sentenced despite trying to withdraw his plea agreement Monday afternoon.

Alan Bruce was originally charged with first-degree murder of 47-year-old Patrick Shelton, destruction of evidence, failure to notify of a death, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and an enhancement for being a persistent violator.

RELATED | 70-year-old allegedly killed and dismembered missing man, claims self-defense

On Oct. 22, Bruce entered an Alford plea, which reduced his charges to second-degree murder and destruction of evidence. An Alford plea allows a defendant to enter a guilty plea, while asserting their innocence, but admitting that a jury would likely find them guilty.

As part of the plea agreement, the prosecution and defense agreed to recommend a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The agreement was binding on the court, and Bruce agreed to waive his Rule 35 motion, which allows a defendant to request a reduction or correction of a sentence they believe was imposed illegally by a court.

RELATED | 70-year-old enters Alford pleas in death and dismemberment of missing man

During his sentencing on Monday, Bruce’s attorney, Jim Archibald, told the court that his client had requested to withdraw his plea and proceed to trial.

District Judge Stevan Thompson responded that, due to the nature of the case and its current status, the matter of seeking a trial had passed.

Thompson stated that during Bruce’s change-of-plea hearing, Bruce was placed under oath and asked a series of questions to ensure he was voluntarily and freely entering his guilty plea.

“It was very clear in the record that he understood that plea, knowingly and intelligently with that understanding,” Thompson said. “At this point in time, to come back and say that he didn’t understand that, or he still wishes to just simply appeal those things, is not a showing of good cause.”

Bruce was sentenced to 10 years in prison and an additional 10 years of indeterminate. He also imposed a $5,000 civil penalty and ordered the payment of court costs.

‘He’s a coward’

Two victim impact statements were given to the court by Shelton’s family members.

His oldest daughter spoke about how her father was her hero, even though they occasionally disagreed on certain things. She said Shelton was a larger-than-life man who took care of others.

“There are 100 things I could name that I loved about him,” she said.

Patrick Shelton | Custer County Sheriff’s Office

She recalled that her mother had told her Shelton was reported missing and hadn’t been seen for many days.

“The knowledge that someone you know and love is missing is hell. Every minute feels as if it stretches out for hours, every second filled with countless scenarios and flashes of all the ways they could be hurt, lost or scared. As the time stretches, you understand that the chances that they’re found alive dwindle to nothing,” the oldest daughter said.

It wasn’t until May 14 that she would see a news article detailing the murder of her father.

“He’s dead, and the hope of anything ever being recovered disappears like smoke,” she said.

The youngest daughter of Shelton told the court that Bruce had sent her letters, telling her about the favors he had done for them and how he helped them save money, as they couldn’t afford a funeral for their father.

The youngest daughter said that Bruce had taken the right from them to do a funeral for their father and attempted not to take accountability in this case.

“He’s a coward and a liar, and I don’t want his apologies. I don’t want his useless letters. I want him to drown in his guilt as I drown in my grief,” the youngest daughter said.

Mistakes

Discussing the plea agreement, Custer County Prosecutor Paul Rogers said it was unusual but had the family’s consent to proceed.

“I would never sign if the family was not involved and on board. And in turn, it’s one that the family would never sign if I wasn’t on board with them,” Rogers said.

With the agreement, Rogers said it does secure a murder charge against Bruce for what he did to Shelton. Court documents detail how Bruce used a chainsaw to dismember Shelton, placed his remains in a burn barrel, burned them and dumped them into the Salmon River. No remains, aside from some bone fragments, have been found.

However, an issue Roger cited is that, despite the horrific nature of the case, the charge for dismembering a human body can only secure a maximum charge of 10 years and a $5,000 civil penalty.

He cited Bruce’s pre-sentence investigation report, where Bruce states his biggest mistake was not calling 911 after having shot and killed Shelton.

“I would assume that his biggest mistake and what he should have probably said, but he is not thinking, is that his biggest mistake should have been shooting Patrick,” Rogers said. “His biggest mistake should have been not calling 911 before Patrick came to his property if he thought he was such a threat.”

District Judge Stevan Thompson sentenced Alan Bruce to 20 years for the murder of Patrick Shelton Monday afternoon. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Archibald said that while Bruce submitted an Alford plea and that his client maintains his innocence, and motions made earlier in the case were made in error, are part of his reasoning for wanting to withdraw his plea.

Speaking for Bruce, the only reason he pleaded the way he did was due to the information given to him, and he believes that if he had better counsel, he wouldn’t have given a plea.

Reviewing Bruce’s pre-sentence investigation, Archibald stated that Shelton and Bruce were once friends but later became angry with each other and began sending threats.

It got to the point where Bruce obtained a weapon, feeling that Shelton posed a threat to life, after Shelton had sent a text telling the 70-year-old to make peace with God.

“Hindsight, the better approach would have been to call the police, feeling threatened, instead of trying to take the law into your own hands,” Archibald said.

Bruce claims that Shelton came onto his property with a handgun, and it was Bruce who fired first, killing Shelton.

The issue with the self-defense claim appears after Bruce tows Shelton’s vehicle to dump it, dismembers the body, burns it, and lies to officers. Archibald said a jury would have found Bruce aware of his guilt at trial.

Looking at the plea agreement, Archibald said both sides were unhappy with it, due to the short prison sentence Bruce will get and Bruce admitting to a murder charge.

Also, Bruce has a pacemaker and is in poor health. Archibald said the possibility of his living 10 to 20 years is in doubt.

‘Self-defense’

Before being handed his sentence, Bruce was given the opportunity to make a statement, during which he stated that he was under extreme duress and that he accepted the plea agreement due to the “extreme prejudice” caused by his actions against Shelton.

Speaking to a detective to explain it was self-defense, Bruce said that once the detective learned about what happened to the body, he was told he was trying to cover up a murder.

“I observed Patrick Shelton hunting me down with a revolver in his hand that night before he got in the truck to go down to his place,” Bruce said.

Claiming he wanted to avoid a confrontation, Bruce walked back to his residence after allegedly hiding from Shelton when headlights approached him.

Bruce said he aimed his gun at Shelton and saw Shelton unholster his gun and pull the slide back.

“I’m sorry Patrick Shelton did that. I’m sorry for his family. We were friends, to say I had no remorse, wow,” Bruce said. “I wanted to show everyone here in this town that knows me, that I know, that I did not kill Patrick Shelton in cold-blooded murder. It was in self-defense of my life, and I wanted a trial.”