How to choose — and keep alive — the perfect holiday poinsettia - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Poinsettias are a quintessential part of the holiday season, brightening homes with their vibrant colors and festive charm.

Originally from Mexico, these popular plants have become synonymous with Christmas decorations and celebrations.

While poinsettias are relatively easy to care for, proper maintenance is key to ensuring they stay healthy and beautiful throughout the season. Whether you are buying a fresh poinsettia or aiming to keep your plant thriving long after the holidays, understanding the essentials of light, temperature, watering and fertilization can make all the difference. With the right care, you can enjoy your poinsettia for weeks to come and even encourage it to bloom again next year.

Tips for buying a poinsettia

The most important step in caring for a poinsettia begins with selecting a healthy plant. The colorful parts of a poinsettia, which many mistake for flowers, are actually bracts—modified leaves. The true flowers are small and yellow, located at the center of the bracts. When choosing a plant, look for dark green leaves, fully colored bracts, and a few open yellow flowers. Avoid plants that are already in protective sleeves or displayed in crowded conditions, as these can stress the plant. Additionally, steer clear of poinsettias that appear withered, even if the soil feels moist. Once you have selected your plant, use a sleeve to shield it from cold winds during transport. Upon reaching home, carefully remove the sleeve to avoid any damage to the plant.

Caring for your poinsettia indoors

Poinsettias thrive in bright, indirect light for at least five hours a day — making windows that face south, east, or west ideal locations. Direct sunlight should be avoided, as it can scorch the bracts. Providing the right amount of light helps keep the plant healthy and vibrant throughout the season. Ideal temperatures range from 60-70°F during the day, with cooler temperatures at night. Keep the plant away from drafts, heat vents and fireplaces, as fluctuating temperatures can cause the leaves to drop.

Water the plant only when the soil feels dry to the touch. Be sure to water thoroughly so the roots are moistened. However, avoid letting the plant sit in water to prevent root rot. To ensure proper drainage, remove excess decorative foil or plastic from the bottom of the pot, or make small holes in the foil to allow water to escape.

Extending the life of your poinsettia

To extend the life of your poinsettia, it is important to provide a stable environment with consistent temperatures and humidity. Poinsettias thrive in more humid conditions, which helps keep the plant healthy. Avoid fertilizing until the blooms have faded, typically from late winter through the summer months. Once the blooms are gone, you can begin fertilizing with a balanced fertilizer once a month to encourage robust growth during the growing season.

Reblooming your poinsettia for next year

In May, cut your poinsettia back to about 3-4 inches above the soil line and repot it in fresh potting mix. For added nourishment, consider mixing in a slow-release fertilizer like Osmocote or ProPeat. After the last frost, place your poinsettia in a shaded area and gradually expose it to more sunlight. To encourage reblooming, light plays a crucial role. Starting in late September, the plant needs eight to 10 weeks (about 2 and a half months) of uninterrupted darkness to trigger flowering. During this period, reduce light exposure at night, and ensure the plant gets bright, natural light during the day.

By following these simple, yet effective care guidelines, you can enjoy the beauty of your poinsettia throughout the holiday season and beyond. Selecting a healthy plant, providing the right light, temperature and water, and ensuring proper drainage are all essential steps in keeping your poinsettia vibrant. With some additional care and attention, you can extend its life well into the new year and even rebloom it for the next holiday season.

Whether you are a first-time poinsettia owner or an experienced gardener, these tips will help you make the most of this festive plant and keep it thriving for months to come.