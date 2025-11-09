How to survive your first year of law school - East Idaho News

Do your readings!

Law school will get busy and overwhelming, and there will come a point where you cannot do all the readings on top of the assignments your first semester of law school. Although, doing the readings will pay dividends down the road. It will get you into the habit of reading and it’s a skill that will get refined with time.

I remember it would take me two hours to do a single reading the first two weeks of law school. As time went on, reading got easier and faster. More importantly, doing the readings deepens your understanding of the material. Professors expect you to come to class with some familiarity, and they often cold-call on students with questions about the cases.

Doing the readings will also help prepare you for exams. Professors will often give you fact patterns based off the cases you have read and discussed in class. Readings also prepare you for exams. Many professors use fact patterns drawn directly from the cases covered in class, while others include questions about what happened in specific cases. On essay exams, understanding case outcomes and reasoning is critical.

Citing cases to support your arguments — and comparing or contrasting the facts—can strengthen your analysis and set your answer apart.

Self-care!

Practicing some kind of self-care is essential to surviving your first year of law school. During the first semester of law school it may seem impossible to do anything besides read and go to school, but need to be a little selfish with your time. Dedicate at least one hour a day to yourself, whether it be by exercising, hanging out with friends and family, bed rotting or what helps you recharge.

During my first year of law school, I started working out consistently. Working out helped decrease my anxiety and stress and helped me become healthier overall.

Have something to look forward to!

Motivation comes easier when you have small joys built into your routine. It doesn’t have to be big. It can be treating yourself to your favorite latte or planning a date night with your significant other. These little things keep you balanced and give you something positive to focus on besides school.

Change your mindset!

During my first year of law school, there were moments where I didn’t think I could finish law school. I felt so overwhelmed, and imposter syndrome consumed me.

One day, I came across a TikTok that completely changed my perspective. The message was simple: instead of complaining about your current situation, think about how lucky you are to even be in that situation. That struck a chord with me. So many people never get the opportunity to pursue higher education. I reminded myself that I am fortunate to attend a wonderful school with caring professors and a supportive community.

I am lucky to have my health, to wake up every day, and to keep showing up. I often think back to the stress I felt while studying for the LSAT and worrying about whether I’d be accepted into law school. Now that I’m here, I try to remember those fears and balance them with the gratitude I feel. Attending law school is a privilege, and I am truly grateful for the chance to learn the law.

What I think more people should before going to law school.

Growing up, my dad always told me “You don’t have to be the smartest or richest person, you just have to be consistent.” My dad explained that success didn’t come from wealth or intelligence, but from perseverance and dedication. He often gave me the example of Nikola Tesla. My dad would say “do you think that Tesla would have ever invented anything if he gave up?”

As a teenager, my dad’s advice felt like background noise. It was something I heard but never reflected on. This advice stayed in the back of my mind until Admitted Students Day. There was an old high school peer of mine who was there with their husband. They kept staring at me as if they couldn’t believe I was in law school. See, this person was an athlete, valedictorian of their class and came from a family that was well off.

Meanwhile, I am a daughter of immigrant parents who worked low wage jobs, was not valedictorian and not an athlete. That’s when I realized my dad had be right all along. I didn’t need to be the smartest or richest person to fulfill my dreams, I just had to be consistent and persevere. I graduated high school, graduated college, took the LSAT, applied to law school and got admitted into law school. My path was far from easy. During my senior year of college, I developed severe anxiety. I struggled to sleep and focus, even after graduation. I decided to attend therapy to learn how to manage my anxiety because I refused to let it derail my goals.

At the same time, I began studying for the LSAT. The first time I took the exam, I barely slept the night before and ended up with a score far lower than I wanted. I felt like a failure. But I stayed consistent—I went back to therapy, kept studying, and built healthier habits.

When I retook the LSAT, I finally earned the score I had worked so hard for. Consistency carried me through the hardest season of my life, and it continues to guide me in law school. There were moments I thought I could not complete my first year of law school and where imposter syndrome consumed me. Many of my peers’ parents are professionals and attorneys, some had trust funds and seemed naturally brilliant. I didn’t have those advantages. But I did have consistency.

I stayed consistent and filled my outlines each week, worked and studied hard. I passed all my classes, got a few A’s and secured a great internship. I persevered and stayed consistent. All thanks to my dad’s advice, love and support.

Ariana Suaste is a second-year law student at the University of Idaho College of Law and is originally from Jerome. At university, she is involved with the Latino Law Caucus and the Women’s Law Caucus. Her primary interests are in criminal law and family law.

This column provides general information and is not to be considered legal advice. Readers with specific legal questions should consult an attorney. The Idaho State Bar Association provides a lawyer referral service, through their website at https://isb.idaho.gov/.