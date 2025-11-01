I-15 near Blackfoot temporarily reopens while crews work to repair bridge damaged in crash - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

POCATELLO – Staff with the Idaho Transportation Department have been assessing damage to the Riverton Road Bridge over Interstate 15 following a major crash on Oct. 30 that has caused all traffic to be detoured to U.S. Highway 91 between Exit 89 and Exit 93.

Crews are working to temporarily shore up the bridge to allow traffic to be diverted back to the freeway by mid-morning Saturday, while plans for long-term repairs are developed.

Once traffic is shifted, drivers will only have one lane in each direction and will travel at reduced speeds on the northbound set of lanes.

The bridge suffered structural damage, necessitating the immediate closure of the interstate for the safety of all drivers. At this time, the extent, cost and timeline of repairs are unknown.

“We have been working around the clock to restore the flow of traffic,” District Engineer Todd Hubbard said. “Early next week, we hope to have traffic restored to proper lanes, southbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane until a permanent fix can be made.”

Travelers should expect delays due to reduced lanes and heavy freeway traffic. Drivers are encouraged to check 511.idaho.gov for the latest traffic information.