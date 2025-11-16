Idaho gas prices down a penny - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE – Idaho drivers had little to be excited about this week. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.33, a penny less than a week ago, 13 cents less than a month ago, and 13 cents more than a year ago.

The national average currently sits at $3.08, less than a penny’s difference from a week ago, a month ago and a year ago. Idaho remains in 8th place in the country for the most expensive fuel. Here’s how the Gem State compares with regional neighbors:

Washington – $4.21

Nevada – $3.94

Oregon – $3.81

Idaho – $3.33

Utah – $3.24

Montana – $3.01

Wyoming – $2.96

“Gas prices are on shaky ground,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “A degree of economic uncertainty may be affecting prices from day to day, and that makes it difficult to forecast how much more we could save on fill-ups before the arrival of the Thanksgiving holiday.”

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is currently trading near $58 per barrel, dropping off by $3 per barrel overnight. The current cost of crude is about $2 less than a week ago and $1 less than a month ago. If crude stays below the $60-mark, cheaper gas prices could follow.

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices as of Nov. 12:

Boise – $3.36

Coeur d’Alene – $3.23

Franklin – $3.18

Idaho Falls – $3.25

Lewiston – $3.15

Pocatello – $3.30

Rexburg – $3.29

Twin Falls – $3.33