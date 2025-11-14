Idaho theme park to be sold - East Idaho News

ATHOL (The Spokesman-Review) — The family that founded and operated Silverwood Theme Park in Athol announced Wednesday a deal to sell the entire operation to another family-held company that operates several other similar properties throughout the country.

Founded in 1988 by Gary Norton, Silverwood became the largest theme and water park in the Northwest. Since it began, three generations of Nortons have operated the park, which has steadily expanded to include more than 70 rides and attractions at its 400-acre site, including the Boulder Beach Water Park.

But Paul Norton, Silverwood’s chief operating officer, announced in a news release the family’s parent company, Silverwood Inc., has agreed to sell the theme park to Herschend Family Entertainment Corporation.

Based in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, Herschend bills itself as the world’s largest family-held theme attractions company in a news release.

Herschend operates more than 40 family-entertainment brands across North America, including Dollywood Parks and Resorts in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Silver Dollar City Parks and Resorts in Branson, Missouri; and the Harlem Globetrotters.

Terms of the deal, which has not yet been completed, were not disclosed.

“Silverwood has been our family’s life’s work for more than three decades,” Norton said in the release. “When the time came to pass the torch, Herschend was the only choice. They share our values, our long-term approach, and our belief that parks like this are built by people with heart.”

Herschend recently acquired properties such as Kennywood Amusement Park in Mifflin, Pennsylvania; Adventureland Resort in Altoona, Iowa; and Lake Compounce in Bristol, Connecticut, said Andrew Wexler, CEO of Herschend, in the release.

“This is more than a business transaction – it’s the continuation of a legacy,” Wexler said. “We are honored that the Norton family has trusted us to carry their vision forward and excited to welcome the Silverwood hosts and guests to Herschend.”

Norton opened the theme park in 1988 with a small number of carnival rides with an authentic steam-powered trained that traveled a 30-minute loop throughout the property.

Then in 1996, the park opened Timber Terror (which originally was called the Grizzly). That 85-foot-tall, 2,700-foot-long ride became the signature attraction of the park until 2003 when it opened Boulder Beach.

Throughout its history, the family expanded options to include more than 70 rides or attractions.

Two years ago, the Nortons spent $15 million to expand its water park.

The Emerald Forest attraction opened there in 2024. It covers about 4 acres in what Silverwood described as the longest water coaster in the country.

Efforts to reach Paul Norton on Wednesday were not immediately successful.