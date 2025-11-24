It's a windy afternoon in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The major population centers in eastern Idaho will see a great deal of wind on Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the following communities: Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Rexburg, Rigby, Shelley, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Heyburn, Richfield, American Falls, Burley, Craters of the Moon NM, Carey, Shoshone, Rupert, Oakley, St. Anthony, Mud Lake and INL.

Meteorologists are predicting west winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph expected.

The wind is expected to last between noon and 8 p.m. on Monday.

Meteorologists say gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.

For more information, visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page or the National Weather Service in Pocatello.