LDS Church discontinues Saturday evening session of general conference - East Idaho News

LDS Church discontinues Saturday evening session of general conference

EastIdahoNews.com Staff

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Wednesday there will no longer be a Saturday evening session during its general conferences. | Courtesy The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Wednesday it will no longer hold a Saturday evening session during general conferences.

The First Presidency announced the change on Wednesday, saying it will take effect starting April 2026. General conference will instead consist of four daytime sessions.

The evening session has gone through several changes in the last decade. For many years, a priesthood session for men was held during the Saturday evening slot of conference and a women’s session was held the Saturday prior to general conference.

In 2017, the church announced the sessions would be held annually rather than semiannually; the women’s session would be on the Saturday evening of the semiannual conference in October, and the priesthood session for men would be during the annual conferences in April.

In June 2021, the church discontinued the Saturday evening sessions, but then a month later, the session was reinstated as a general session open to all, without a specific audience or theme. Since October 2021, general conference has been made up of the five general sessions.

